55% CIOs to hire more full-time employees in IT for digital push: Gartner

Bengaluru: Aroun 55% of chief information officers (CIOs) plan to increase their total number of full-time employees in information technology (IT) to drive digital initiatives throughout 2021, according to a recent survey by research firm Gartner, Inc. The roles will predominantly focus in the areas of automation, cloud and analytics platforms, and support for remote work.

Among the CIOs surveyed, the need to accelerate digital initiatives is, by a large margin, the primary factor driving IT talent strategies in 2021. This is followed by the automation of business operations and increase in cloud adoption.

Overall, CIOs are much more likely to expand full-time employees in newer, more-emerging technology domains. Growth in security personnel is necessary to reduce the risks from significant investments in remote work, analytics, and cloud platforms. Data centre, network, systems administration and applications maintenance are the most likely areas to see staffing decreases due to the shift towards cloud services.

“While CIOs plan to hire more staff in several areas critical to meeting changed consumer and employee expectations, most will not be able to meet their planned talent strategy goals without also upskilling or refocusing their existing teams," said Charlet.

