5G a key smartphone purchase decision for Indian buyers: Report

The lack of a clear roadmap for the launch of 5G services has not deterred Indian buyers from buying 5G enabled smartphones. In fact, 5G-readiness is one of the top three premium smartphone (above ₹25,000) purchase factors for consumers in India, says a new study by CyberMedia Research (CMR), a market research firm.

Around 83% of the India consumers said they would want their next smartphone to be 5G ready. They believe 5G will give a huge boost to user-generated content, especially on short form video platforms.

CMR’s findings shows that 5G has led to huge growth in video content creation, especially short-form videos, in China and Western Europe, where 5G services have rolled out.

“As per our study findings, Indian consumers are seeking to upgrade to 5G-ready phones driven by the urge to future-proof themselves. When 5G becomes available in India within the next two years, it will give a considerable thrust to the increasing trend of short-form video creation and sharing, amongst millennials," Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group, CMR said in a statement.

With the extremely low latency of 5G, consumers will be able to upload and stream their content as seamlessly and effortlessly as they stream music today, explains Ram.

According to CMR’s estimates, 2.2 to 2.5 million smartphones were shipped in India in 2020. Demand for 5G phones also remained strong during festive season sales. As per International Data Corporation (IDC), over 5 lakh 5G smartphones were sold in India in the month of October.

Though interest in 5G phones has been growing in India, they are largely available in mid and high end segment. More affordable 5G phones are expected to roll out in early 2021, especially with MediaTek entering the fray with the new 5G ready Dimensity 1000+ chips.

For the study, CMR interviewed 5,000 consumers in the age groups of 18 to 35, spread across India (3,000), China (1,000) and Western Europe (1,000).

