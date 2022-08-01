5G arrival may revive subdued smartphone market

This can be seen in OEMs, too. For instance, the cheapest 5G smartphone that Xiaomi has on offer in India right now is the Redmi Note 11T, which is priced onward of ₹15,499. Industry analysts state that the average selling price for smartphones in India begin at around ₹8,000, and fall at a median of ₹13,000—lesser than what the most affordable 5G phone from India’s largest phone seller by volume is priced at.

