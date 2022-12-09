5G download speed 16.5 times faster than 4G during October, shows report

According to the report, average download speeds with 5G in India during October were 16.5 times faster than 4G, rising to 242.1 Mbps against 14.7 Mbps on 4G networks
Even though 5G services are yet to be rolled out all across India, early adopters in the country have seen significant benefits from the technology. According to data from UK-based telecom analytics firm OpenSignal, early adopters recorded high upload and download speeds, leading to better experiences with video streaming and multiplayer gaming, among other things.
According to the report, average download speeds with 5G in India during October were 16.5 times faster than 4G, rising to 242.1 Mbps against 14.7 Mbps on 4G networks. The peak download speed on 5G was 690.6 Mbps, which was 11.6 times higher than the 59.5 Mbps seen on 4G.
5G has also enhanced upload speeds for users. OpenSignal’s data showed that users received average upload speeds of 21.2 Mbps, which was 5.4 times faster than the 3.9 Mbps recorded on 4G. Better upload speeds can improve the experience of remote workers and users who frequently upload video content on social media.
OpenSignal’s analysis also showed that users in India rated their video streaming experience ‘very good’ on 5G networks, with a score of 72.8 out of 100. In comparison, 4G users rated their video streaming experience as ‘fair’ and gave a score of 42.8. The company says that a ‘very good’ rating for video experience indicates fast loading times with occasional disruptions.
Similarly, users in India also rated their multiplayer gaming experience on 5G as ‘fair’ with a score of 67.9 out of 100. When connected to 4G, users rated the gaming experience as ‘poor’ with a score of 56.9.
“These findings prove that 5G delivers a significantly improved mobile network experience in India compared to older 4G services. However, it’s essential to understand that 5G is still very new in India, with relatively fewer 5G users in limited locations," said Hardik Khatri, data analyst at OpenSignal.
This is a significant shift from early experiences reported by users on social media after the October rollout of 5G networks.
As reported by Mint at the time, many users experienced stutters in video streams, delays in loading information on navigation apps and a significant increase in data consumption. Analysts attributed the issues to limited coverage.
“When telcos launched 5G services in several cities of India, people didn’t know that it would be available only in a few pockets in those cities. This led to a hue and cry as many users felt deceived," said Faisal Kawoosa, chief analyst and founder of TechARC, a market researcher.