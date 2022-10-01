5G in India: How next-gen technology changes your life

5G network ushers a new era of digital solution in India. The latest network service was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 6th India Mobile Congress in New Delhi.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Bringing a new era in technology, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 5G telecom services in India today. The technology seeks to provide seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency and highly reliable communications system. 5G services are also expected to play a major role to achieve the economic goal of making India a $5-trillion economy by 2024-25. According to experts, 5G will have a cumulative economic impact of $1 trillion by 2035 and can deliver an additional GDP of $150 billion for the country, between 2025-40.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Bringing a new era in technology, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 5G telecom services in India today. The technology seeks to provide seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency and highly reliable communications system. 5G services are also expected to play a major role to achieve the economic goal of making India a $5-trillion economy by 2024-25. According to experts, 5G will have a cumulative economic impact of $1 trillion by 2035 and can deliver an additional GDP of $150 billion for the country, between 2025-40.
At the launch event, PM Modi also spent time understanding the indigenous development of end-to-end 5G technology and different use cases of the service.
At the launch event, PM Modi also spent time understanding the indigenous development of end-to-end 5G technology and different use cases of the service.
Here are 10 ways that 5G could change your life
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Here are 10 ways that 5G could change your life
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-For consumers, 5G promises higher data speeds over 4G. At its peak, internet speeds on 5G could touch 10 Gbps, compared to the 100 Mbps peak of 4G.
-For consumers, 5G promises higher data speeds over 4G. At its peak, internet speeds on 5G could touch 10 Gbps, compared to the 100 Mbps peak of 4G.
-5G technology offers latency as low as 1ms. For the unversed, latency is the time taken by the device to send packets of data and get a response. Shorter the latency, quicker the response.
-5G technology offers latency as low as 1ms. For the unversed, latency is the time taken by the device to send packets of data and get a response. Shorter the latency, quicker the response.
-5G technology will provide seamless coverage in remote areas across the country. It will increase energy efficiency, spectrum efficiency and network efficiency.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-5G technology will provide seamless coverage in remote areas across the country. It will increase energy efficiency, spectrum efficiency and network efficiency.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-5G will also usher in the ear of technology advances in the country such as Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR) and more. These technologies will have have end-to-end affect on multiple sectors - healthcare, agriculture, education, disaster management and others.
-5G will also usher in the ear of technology advances in the country such as Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR) and more. These technologies will have have end-to-end affect on multiple sectors - healthcare, agriculture, education, disaster management and others.
-5G will enhance the fan experience at live music festivals and sports events like football matches. The low latency offered by 5G will offer immersive experience to sports lovers.
-5G will also enable new services and products powered by Internet of Things (IoT) technologies. The advanced abilities offered by 5G networks will also drive new business models.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-5G will also enable new services and products powered by Internet of Things (IoT) technologies. The advanced abilities offered by 5G networks will also drive new business models.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
-The arrival of 5G will also transform the transport and mobility sector. Using 5G, a network of electric vehicles (EVs) and charging stations can be established to help maximise the cost-effectiveness of the EV ecosystem;
-The arrival of 5G will also transform the transport and mobility sector. Using 5G, a network of electric vehicles (EVs) and charging stations can be established to help maximise the cost-effectiveness of the EV ecosystem;
-Next-generation 5G network will also aid the remote working more effectively. 5G-powered smart buildings can help provide more comfortable working environment for the employees, boosting productivity along with reducing costs for employers.
-Next-generation 5G network will also aid the remote working more effectively. 5G-powered smart buildings can help provide more comfortable working environment for the employees, boosting productivity along with reducing costs for employers.
-5G technology will give a boost to the Industrial Revolution 4.0. The all-new 5G services will connect a variety of IoT (Internet of Things) sensors and devices to automate the scheduling of various processes.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
-5G technology will give a boost to the Industrial Revolution 4.0. The all-new 5G services will connect a variety of IoT (Internet of Things) sensors and devices to automate the scheduling of various processes.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
-5G will enable customers to watch 4K video on their phones. It will also enable the use of AR/VR, mobile gaming apps, and a number of other immersive activities and new applications.
-5G will enable customers to watch 4K video on their phones. It will also enable the use of AR/VR, mobile gaming apps, and a number of other immersive activities and new applications.
-Next-generation 5G technology will also have an impact on the way of production and distribution of goods. Applications of 5G in the manufacturing sector includes reduced costs, lower down time, minimum wastage and improve productivity. 5G is expected to bring the logistics cost to 5% from 13-14% at present.
-Next-generation 5G technology will also have an impact on the way of production and distribution of goods. Applications of 5G in the manufacturing sector includes reduced costs, lower down time, minimum wastage and improve productivity. 5G is expected to bring the logistics cost to 5% from 13-14% at present.
-5G will also have a big impact in the safety and surveillance sector. 5G technology and its applications will enable remote control over disaster hit areas, live 4K feed from HD camera installed in public spaces and more. It will also help in minimising the role of humans in dangerous industrial operations such as in deep mines, offshore activities etc.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
-5G will also have a big impact in the safety and surveillance sector. 5G technology and its applications will enable remote control over disaster hit areas, live 4K feed from HD camera installed in public spaces and more. It will also help in minimising the role of humans in dangerous industrial operations such as in deep mines, offshore activities etc.