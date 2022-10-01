5G is finally here. The next-generation network service was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the sixth edition of India Mobile Congress (IMC). Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea – the three major telecom operators of the country demonstrated use cases of 5G technology in front of the Prime Minister to show the potential of 5G technology in India. Now it is only a matter of days when you will soon start using 5G on your phone. Here, we answer some of the questions that are frequently asked about 5G

What are the benefits of 5G?

5G or the fifth generation of mobile networks promises faster internet speeds. At its peak, internet speeds on 5G could touch 10 Gbps, compared to the 100 Mbps peak of 4G. In simple words, 5G will offer faster download and upload speeds for the users.

Will 5G be expensive?

No telco has so far announced their 5G plans in the country. At IMC2022, Reliance Jio chairman Akash Ambani said that Jio “will make it very affordable, it should be affordable for every Indian - right from device to service". Earlier this year, Airtel Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Randeep Sekhon had said that 5G plans in India are expected to be priced similar to the 4G plans currently offered in the country.

Which cities to get 5G first?

Delhi’s IGI Airport is the first to get 5G capabilities a couple of days before 5G launch. By Diwali, the service will be expanded to four cities – Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai. However, these cities will also face redundancy in the way that only parts of the city will receive the services. List of cities that will receive the 5G service in the initial rollout phase are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Varanasi, Chandigarh, Delhi, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar, Mumbai, Pune, Lucknow, Kolkata, Siliguri, Gurugram and Hyderabad.

When will the rest of India get 5G?

Airtel says that it will roll out 5G services in several cities across the country by March 2023 and across India by March 2024. Jio will also start rolling out the 5G by this year to select cities. Vodafone, however, has offered no specific timeline for the launch or coverage of the ultra high-speed internet services.

Do I need a new phone to run 5G?

Yes. To run 5G on your mobile, it must be 5G-enabled. Once 5G reaches to your city/location, you will be able to use the high-speed internet service on your 5G enabled device.

Do I need a new SIM to run 5G?

No. One does not require a new SIM to run 5G on their mobile.

Which smartphone companies offer 5G phones in India?

At present, almost all smartphone companies offer 5G phones across price categories. Some of the major names include Samsung, Realme, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Nokia and others.