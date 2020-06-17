5G phones could get cheaper as Qualcomm launches new chipset

Chipset manufacturer Qualcomm has revealed a new chipset in the Snapdragon 600 series. This new chip is expected to get featured on mid-range smartphones. Qualcomm is the biggest supplier of processors for smartphones and the modem chips.

One of the biggest distinctions from the previous generation of 600- series chipset is that this new Snapdragon 690 comes with 5G connectivity. In essence, this could mean that 5G connectivity will no longer be just for high-end devices.

Qualcomm in a statement claimed, "This new platform is designed to make 5G user experiences even more broadly available around the world. Snapdragon 690 also supports remarkable on-device AI and vibrant entertainment experiences."

Smartphones bearing this new chipset are expected to come to market in the second half of this year. According to Qualcomm, this chip will be featured in smartphones selling in the range of $300 (roughly ₹22,900) to $500 (Roughly ₹38,100). The chipset will be used by smartphones from companies like HMD Global, the owner of the Nokia phone brand, LG Electronics Inc and Lenovo Group Ltd's Motorola, according to Qualcomm.

The Snapdragon 690 will support 4K HDR (true 10-bit) support at up to 192 MP. It also supports refresh rates of up to 120hz. The company claims, 5G connectivity gives gamers superior access to cloudbased, multi-player games virtually anytime, anywhere.

Snapdragon 690 is equipped with the 5th generation Qualcomm AI Engine. This helps in enabling smart camera and video, voice translation, advanced AI based imaging, and AI enhanced gaming experiences.

Though 5G infrastructure is still unavailable in the Indian market, a lot of smartphone companies have used the new feature to stand out their devices in a crowded market. Owing to the high costs and low range of 5G network, building a reliable network across the nation is expected to take a lot of time.

