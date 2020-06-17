5G phones could get cheaper as Qualcomm launches new chipset

Smartphones bearing this new chipset are expected to come to market in the second half of this year. According to Qualcomm, this chip will be featured in smartphones selling in the range of $300 (roughly ₹22,900) to $500 (Roughly ₹38,100). The chipset will be used by smartphones from companies like HMD Global, the owner of the Nokia phone brand, LG Electronics Inc and Lenovo Group Ltd's Motorola, according to Qualcomm.