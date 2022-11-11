Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / News /  5G rolling out to select iPhone users: Here’s how to activate

5G rolling out to select iPhone users: Here’s how to activate

1 min read . 12:28 PM ISTLivemint
Apple iPhone 12 and above come with 5G support

  • In order to start using 5G on your iPhone, you must update your iPhone to the latest iOS 16.2 beta software. Since the update is in beta, it is available for select users only.

Apple has started rolling out iOS 16.2 beta update. Among other features, the software brings 5G support on select Apple iPhones which includes iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and iPhone 14. If you own either of the device and is looking to activate 5G support on your phone, then read on. We bring you a step-by-step mini guide on how to activate Airtel and Jio 5G on your iPhone. Before proceeding, users must note that 5G services are available in select cities only. You will be able to use 5G only if you live in the cities where Airtel and Jio 5G services are live.

Also, in order to start using 5G on your iPhone, you must update your iPhone to the latest iOS 16.2 beta software. Since the update is in beta, it is available for select users only. It will have a broader rollout in the coming days. If you interested and want to register in Apple Beta Software Program, here’s how to do

- Go to Apple Beta Software Program website

- On the webpage, click on the ‘Sign up’ option

- Next, sign in with your Apple ID and password, and follow the on-screen instructions

To install iOS 16.2 on your iPhone:

- Open Settings app on your iPhone

- Select General and then select Software Update

- Download and install the iOS 16.2 update on your device. Your iPhone will restart once its is done

Once you have downloaded the 16.2 beta software on your iPhone, follow these instructions to activate 5G on your iPhone. We must restate here that only iPhones 12 and above come with 5G support. Only these iPhone owners will be able to use 5G on their device.

- Go to Settings

- Tap on the Mobile Data here

Select mobile data options and then select voice and data

- Here, you will see three options – 4G on, 5G on and 5G Auto. The last option will allow your device to automatically shift between the two networks depending on the availability.

- To activate 5G, select 5G on or 5G Auto. This will be followed by a brief loss in reception. Once regained, you can now start using 5G on your iPhone.

