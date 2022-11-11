5G rolling out to select iPhone users: Here’s how to activate

Apple has started rolling out iOS 16.2 beta update. Among other features, the software brings 5G support on select Apple iPhones which includes iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and iPhone 14. If you own either of the device and is looking to activate 5G support on your phone, then read on. We bring you a step-by-step mini guide on how to activate Airtel and Jio 5G on your iPhone. Before proceeding, users must note that 5G services are available in select cities only. You will be able to use 5G only if you live in the cities where Airtel and Jio 5G services are live.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}