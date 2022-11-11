5G rolling out to select iPhone users: Here’s how to activate

Apple has started rolling out iOS 16.2 beta update. Among other features, the software brings 5G support on select Apple iPhones which includes iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and iPhone 14. If you own either of the device and is looking to activate 5G support on your phone, then read on. We bring you a step-by-step mini guide on how to activate Airtel and Jio 5G on your iPhone. Before proceeding, users must note that 5G services are available in select cities only. You will be able to use 5G only if you live in the cities where Airtel and Jio 5G services are live.
Also, in order to start using 5G on your iPhone, you must update your iPhone to the latest iOS 16.2 beta software. Since the update is in beta, it is available for select users only. It will have a broader rollout in the coming days. If you interested and want to register in Apple Beta Software Program, here’s how to do
- Go to Apple Beta Software Program website
- On the webpage, click on the ‘Sign up’ option
- Next, sign in with your Apple ID and password, and follow the on-screen instructions
To install iOS 16.2 on your iPhone:
- Open Settings app on your iPhone
- Select General and then select Software Update