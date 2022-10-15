5G scam alert! Ways in which fraudsters may cheat you2 min read . Updated: 15 Oct 2022, 10:28 AM IST
- Police departments of multiple cities and states have been informing citizens to stay wary of impostors pretending to help activate 5G on phones.
5G services are finally here. Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have started rolling out the next-generation internet service to the customers. While users are figuring out ways to activate 5G on their devices, fraudsters see this as an opportunity to dupe gullible customers. Police departments of multiple cities and states have been informing citizens to stay wary of impostors pretending to help activate 5G on phones.