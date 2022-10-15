5G scam alert! Ways in which fraudsters may cheat you

“Cyber fraudsters are sending links in the name of 5G. If you open the link, there is a risk of hacking the phone. If you are not alert, you will be in danger. Accounts are being emptied by sending links to upgrade from 4G to 5G SIM. The links are being sent with the names of respective telecom companies," Hyderabad police said in a Twitter post. Earlier this week, Mumbai Police shared a tweet saying “Risk Alert! Upgradation in tech brings about a new wave of scammers waiting to pounce. The most recent one is fraudsters offering to guide you to convert to 5G. Do not share your personal/banking information or click on any unknown links."