5G services to launch today: How to watch live telecast2 min read . Updated: 01 Oct 2022, 08:40 AM IST
- 5G services will be launched at the sixth edition of India Mobile Congress (IMC) in New Delhi today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will introduce the 5G services in India today. The services will be launched at India Mobile Congress (IMC) in New Delhi which also starts today. It will continue till October 4. Theme of this year’s IMC event is “Encapsulate, Engage and Experience a New Digital Universe". The event’s main objective is to promote new technologies, particularly the indigenious ones.