Prime Minister Narendra Modi will introduce the 5G services in India today. The services will be launched at India Mobile Congress (IMC) in New Delhi which also starts today. It will continue till October 4. Theme of this year’s IMC event is “Encapsulate, Engage and Experience a New Digital Universe". The event’s main objective is to promote new technologies, particularly the indigenious ones.

5G technology promises seamless coverage along with low latency and high data speed. It is said to increase energy efficiency, spectrum efficiency and network efficiency.

Where to watch 5G launch live?

National public broadcaster Doordarshan is likely to telecast the event live along with other prominent news channels. Those interested can catch the live updates of 5G there. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also inaugurate the sixth edition of India Mobile Congress. The speech will begin at 10am.

As mentioned above, 5G technology will deliver high data rate along with increased coverage. In the first phase, 13 Indian cities will get the 5G Internet services. The cities name include Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jamnagar, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Pune.

Currently, there are no 5G tariff plans offered by telecom operators- Jio, Airtel and Vi. But with the launch of 5G services this year, it is likely that the telcos may bring 5G tariff plans soon. Earlier this year, Reliance Jio said that it will introduce 5G services in at least four cities – Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai by Diwali this year. Airtel also plans to bring 5G services this year. However, Vodafone Idea- the number 3 telecom company in the Indian market- has not yet unveiled its plans for launching 5g services even though it bought spectrum in 17 circles across the country.

In September 2022, Union Electronics and Information Technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Sunday that 5G telecom services in India will be launched very soon and the government's target will be to cover the entire country within 2 years. He added that India is gearing up for the rollout of 5g services in October this year.