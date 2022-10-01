5G services to launch today: How to watch live telecast

Currently, there are no 5G tariff plans offered by telecom operators- Jio, Airtel and Vi. But with the launch of 5G services this year, it is likely that the telcos may bring 5G tariff plans soon. Earlier this year, Reliance Jio said that it will introduce 5G services in at least four cities – Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai by Diwali this year. Airtel also plans to bring 5G services this year. However, Vodafone Idea- the number 3 telecom company in the Indian market- has not yet unveiled its plans for launching 5g services even though it bought spectrum in 17 circles across the country.

