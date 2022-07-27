5G spectrum auction: India expects record revenue after $18 billion bids2 min read . Updated: 27 Jul 2022, 06:34 AM IST
- 5f auction: Final auction proceeds as well as details on the top bidder will emerge on Wednesday
5g auction: India received bids worth 1.45 trillion rupees ($18.2 billion) on the first day of an auction for 5G airwaves where firms led by some of Asia’s richest men, including Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, competed for rights that could decide who dominates the digital era.