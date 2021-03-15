5G's Promise? $80 billion in competition-killing megadeals

While Shaw is still in a distant fourth place, the transaction will hand Rogers 1.8 million wireless subscribers in a part of the country where it has a smaller presence (Rogers already has a 31% share of the Canadian market). It will also gain about 5.3 million cable and satellite customers, as well as more spectrum for 5G, the faster next generation of wireless networks. In the absence of a deal, Rogers may have had to reduce prices and sacrifice profits to prevent users from switching to Shaw. Rogers said the result of their combination will be “more choice" for consumers, though it’s unclear how.

