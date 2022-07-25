5ire to hire ex-govt officials, C-level execs

PoS is a comparatively new consensus mechanism used to validate entries into distributed blockchain-based databases. The older proof-of-work system invited all miners on a network to validate a transaction and rewarded the one who was the fastest. In PoS, miners are invited to stake their own tokens on the network and only the top stakers are allowed to validate a transaction, thus reducing the overall computing power needed to validate each transaction. A variation of PoS is called nominated proof-of-stake (NPoS), which is used by networks such as Polkadot. This adds a set of nominators to the network who select the validators.

