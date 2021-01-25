5paisa launches UPI autopay facility for mutual fund transactions

5paisa.com is the country's only listed discount broker, which on-boarded more than 190,000 new clients during the quarter ending December, taking the total number of registered customers to 11.45 lakh. Moreover, the 5paisa Mobile App had about 64,40,000 downloads at the end of the quarter with a 4.0+ Star rating on Playstore, the company claimed.

