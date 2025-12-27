6 ChatGPT prompts that can change how CBSE students prepare for board exams

With just weeks left before the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams, students across the country can shift from a panic-driven approach to a more structured and disciplined one. Instead of asking vague questions like “How should I study?”, students can now use AI with clear, command-style prompts written in the second person, asking the tool to behave like a strict exam coach rather than a motivational guide.
Here is how these prompts are being used, exactly in the way students are being advised to write them.
Students are first told to make the AI analyse their situation before offering any advice.
“Act as my CBSE Board Exam Preparation Coach.
Before giving me any study plan, ask me my class, subjects, pre-board marks, strong chapters, weak chapters, and how many hours I can realistically study each day.
Do not give any advice until you analyse this information.”
This ensures the AI does not generate generic schedules and instead builds everything around the student’s real academic position.
Once the details are shared, students instruct the AI to evaluate them honestly and academically.
“Based on my answers, identify my strong areas, weak chapters, high-weightage topics I am neglecting, and chapters that can cause major mark loss if I ignore them.”
This shifts the AI’s role from a tutor to an examiner, helping students see where they are actually losing marks.
Instead of vague timetables, students ask for a fixed, exam-oriented plan.
“Create a 7-week study plan strictly based on NCERT and the CBSE exam pattern.
Divide the plan into weekly goals with daily study blocks.
Do not overload any day.
Include weekly revision and buffer days.”
This ensures preparation stays realistic, balanced, and syllabus-focused.
To avoid confusion, students demand clarity at the daily level.
“For each study day, tell me exactly:
– Which NCERT chapters or pages to study
– What type of questions to practise (MCQs, numericals, case-based, theory)
– One short self-test
– A 10-minute revision method”
This turns preparation into a step-by-step routine rather than a vague to-do list.
Instead of last-minute cramming, students instruct the AI to design a layered revision plan.
“Create a 3-stage revision strategy:
This ensures revision happens systematically rather than in panic mode.
Finally, students ask the AI to prepare them for real exam conditions.
“Teach me how to attempt the paper section-wise, manage time during the exam, avoid common CBSE presentation mistakes, and maximise marks even when I don’t know a full answer.”
