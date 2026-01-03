6 Powerful prompts to make Gemini Nano Banana Pro your video editing assistant

An AI expert has highlighted how Google Gemini can significantly speed up video editing workflows, sharing practical prompts that turn the AI tool into a virtual editing assistant.

AI creator questions traditional editing habits On Friday, AI expert and X user Awa K. Penn sparked discussion online after questioning why more creators are not using Google Gemini for video editing. In his post, Penn said he managed to edit four videos in a single day by relying on Gemini as her primary assistant, noting that the tool can replace hours of manual planning and review.

According to Penn, the key lies in using well-structured prompts that guide the AI to think like a professional editor rather than a general chatbot.

Six prompts that streamline video editing Penn shared six specific prompts that she says can transform slow, repetitive editing tasks into a clear strategy. These prompts cover the entire editing process, from planning and narrative flow to technical settings and final feedback.

Editing Plan Prompt “Act as a professional video editor. Review this raw footage description and create a precise editing plan, including pacing, cut points, b-roll placement, and transitions. The goal is to keep viewer attention high without distracting effects. Here is the footage description: [paste description].”

Style Matching Prompt “Analyze the editing style of this reference video and explain how to replicate it step by step. Focus on cuts, timing, color grading, sound design, and text usage. Then show how to apply that style to my video topic: [insert topic or link].” & [upload video].”

Narrative Improvement Prompt “Review this video script and suggest edits to improve flow, clarity, and emotional engagement. Identify sections that should be trimmed, reordered, or emphasized during editing. The intended audience is [describe audience]. Script below: [paste script].”

Technical Settings Prompt “Recommend optimal settings for this video based on platform, resolution, and content type. Include frame rate, bitrate range, codec, and audio settings. The platform is [insert platform], and the video style is [insert video style ].”

Raw Footage Review Prompt “Review this uploaded raw video footage and provide detailed editing recommendations. Identify weak sections, strong moments, suggested cuts, pacing improvements, and opportunities for b-roll, text, or sound enhancement. The goal is a clean, professional final edit.” {Upload video}

Edited Video Feedback Prompt “Critically evaluate this edited video and provide professional feedback. Comment on pacing, visual flow, audio balance, color consistency, and overall clarity. Suggest specific revisions that would improve quality, retention, and polish.” {Upload}”

Growing interest in AI-assisted editing Penn’s post reflects a wider shift among creators who are experimenting with AI tools to reduce production time while maintaining quality. By using prompts that mirror the language and thinking of experienced editors, Gemini can act as a planning partner, reviewer and technical advisor.

As short-form and long-form video output continues to rise across platforms, such AI-driven workflows may become increasingly common for solo creators and small teams looking to work faster without compromising standards.