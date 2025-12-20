6 Viral ChatGPT prompts to decode your life without astrology, explains expert

An AI expert has sparked widespread discussion on social media after claiming that ChatGPT can now replace traditional astrology and tarot readings using nothing more than a person’s date of birth.

Viral X post draws attention Fakhr, an AI expert and X user with the handle @iamfakhrealam, shared a post on Friday that quickly gained traction online. In the post, he declared “GOODBYE ASTROLOGERS”, suggesting that generative AI tools like ChatGPT can deliver deep, personalised life insights for free.

According to Fakhr, users only need to enter their birthdate into ChatGPT using a set of carefully written prompts to receive analyses that feel highly personal, without relying on horoscopes or tarot cards.

Six prompts shared with users In his post, Fakhr listed six prompts and encouraged users to copy and paste them into ChatGPT. He claimed the results would “blow your mind”. The exact prompts shared are reproduced below.

1. The Life Decoder Blueprint Prompt:

"I want you to act as a life-path decoder. I will give you my date of birth: [insert DOB]. Analyze it using psychology, numerology logic, and life-pattern mapping to uncover my deepest personality traits, hidden strengths, weaknesses, and destiny blueprint. Deliver a brutally honest analysis that feels like you've known me forever, and highlight the single biggest purpose I'm meant to pursue in this lifetime."

Finding life purpose and meaning 2. The Soul Purpose Finder Prompt:

"Using my date of birth [Insert DOB], act as my soul-purpose guide. Reveal the core mission of my life, the lessons I am meant to learn, and the contribution I am destined to make to the world. Don't just describe, give me clear, actionable advice on how to align my daily life with this soul purpose starting today."

This prompt positions ChatGPT as a guide for self reflection, promising both insight and practical steps for daily life.

Career and professional direction 3. The Career Destiny Finder Prompt:

"You are my future career mentor. Using my date of birth [Insert DOB], analyze my natural talents, decision-making style, and hidden drives. Then reveal the 3 career or business paths where I am destined to achieve extraordinary success, along with the one field I should absolutely avoid at all costs."

The focus here is on career clarity, with claims of identifying both ideal paths and areas to avoid.

Love, relationships and compatibility 4. The Relationship Destiny Map Prompt:

"I will give you my date of birth [insert DOB]. Based on it, uncover the type of people I am most compatible with, the love lessons I must learn, and the role relationships play in my life journey. Provide me with an exact description of the kind of partner who will help me grow into my highest self."

This prompt suggests that AI can map emotional compatibility and relationship lessons using a single data point.

Wealth and abundance insights 5. The Wealth & Abundance Code

Prompt:

"Using my date of birth [insert DOB], decode the exact way I am meant to attract wealth, opportunities, and abundance in life. Reveal my natural money personality, the mistakes that block my financial growth, and the wealth-building strategy that fits my true self, not generic advice."

Financial growth and money habits are the central themes of this prompt.

Mapping the future 6. The Future Timeline Guide Prompt:

"I want you to use my date of birth [insert DOB] as a time-map. Show me the key turning points in my life journey (past, present, and future), the phases of growth and struggle, and the exact 5 year path I am meant to follow. Write it like a roadmap so I can see where I am heading."