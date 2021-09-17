Following a period of stability a year ago, 62% of respondents have reported cyberattacks, a level not seen since 2018. This year, 35% of respondents said their organization suffered more cyberattacks, up to three percentage points from the previous year, according to the latest State of Cybersecurity 2021 report by ISACA and HCL Technologies.

The report delves deep into the actionable insights that can help chief security officers plan and implement an integrated cybersecurity strategy. The report compiled responses from over 3,600 professionals across industries to offer critical insights outlining both current cyber vulnerabilities as well as recommended measures.

In all, 65% of the surveyed organizations assess their cyber maturity. However, critical challenges were identified in assessing cyber maturity, the topmost being integrating risk with maturity and keeping up with industry threats and trends (30%).

About 40% indicated that their organization either contracts an external partner or uses a combination of in-house and external resources for threat intelligence.

Ransomware remained among the top three cyberattack methods exploited by attackers globally. The survey findings are largely consistent with the findings from prior years, that is, the enterprises continue to lack desired staffing levels to combat cyberthreats.

In the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector, 55% reported increase in cybersecurity budgets in the next 12 months. In the healthcare, medical and pharma, 49% respondents reported an increase in spending on new security technologies during the pandemic. 50% respondents from energy and utilities reported an increase in their cybersecurity budgets in the next 12 months and in manufacturing, 51% indicated increase in cyber security budgets in the next 12 months.

