Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Technology >News >62% of businesses have reported increased level of cyberattacks: Report

62% of businesses have reported increased level of cyberattacks: Report

Premium
Ransomware remained among the top three cyberattack methods exploited by attackers globally. Photo: iStockphoto 
1 min read . 05:12 PM IST Livemint

  • This year, 35% of respondents said their organization suffered more cyberattacks, up to three percentage points from the previous year

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Following a period of stability a year ago, 62% of respondents have reported cyberattacks, a level not seen since 2018. This year, 35% of respondents said their organization suffered more cyberattacks, up to three percentage points from the previous year, according to the latest State of Cybersecurity 2021 report by ISACA and HCL Technologies.

Following a period of stability a year ago, 62% of respondents have reported cyberattacks, a level not seen since 2018. This year, 35% of respondents said their organization suffered more cyberattacks, up to three percentage points from the previous year, according to the latest State of Cybersecurity 2021 report by ISACA and HCL Technologies.

The report delves deep into the actionable insights that can help chief security officers plan and implement an integrated cybersecurity strategy. The report compiled responses from over 3,600 professionals across industries to offer critical insights outlining both current cyber vulnerabilities as well as recommended measures.

The report delves deep into the actionable insights that can help chief security officers plan and implement an integrated cybersecurity strategy. The report compiled responses from over 3,600 professionals across industries to offer critical insights outlining both current cyber vulnerabilities as well as recommended measures.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

In all, 65% of the surveyed organizations assess their cyber maturity. However, critical challenges were identified in assessing cyber maturity, the topmost being integrating risk with maturity and keeping up with industry threats and trends (30%).

About 40% indicated that their organization either contracts an external partner or uses a combination of in-house and external resources for threat intelligence.

Ransomware remained among the top three cyberattack methods exploited by attackers globally. The survey findings are largely consistent with the findings from prior years, that is, the enterprises continue to lack desired staffing levels to combat cyberthreats.

In the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector, 55% reported increase in cybersecurity budgets in the next 12 months. In the healthcare, medical and pharma, 49% respondents reported an increase in spending on new security technologies during the pandemic. 50% respondents from energy and utilities reported an increase in their cybersecurity budgets in the next 12 months and in manufacturing, 51% indicated increase in cyber security budgets in the next 12 months.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!