64% of firms in Asia have been impacted by cyberattacks: Survey

In Asia, nearly 7 in 10 companies are confident about their cyber resilience despite rapid digital transformation, rising number of cyberattacks, and increasing modes of cyber threats. However, nearly half (48%) admit that there is still room for improvement when it comes to cyber hygiene measures essential to managing cyber risks. This is according to the Asia Insights of The State of Cyber Resilience, published Tuesday by Marsh, the world’s leading insurance broker and risk advisor, and Microsoft Corp., a leading platform and productivity company for the mobile-first, cloud-first world.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}