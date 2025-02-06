If you're still using Windows 10 or an older operating system and are thinking about upgrading to Windows 11, there are several reasons why you may want to do so. Some of these are practical, while others are security-related. Some reasons are simply about user experience and include built-in artificial intelligence features. That being said, Windows 11 has been out for a while now, and Microsoft has mostly ironed out the bugs, which means now could be the ideal time to finally make the switch.

End of Support for Microsoft 365 on Windows 10 Microsoft is ending support for Microsoft 365 apps on the Windows 10 platform later in 2025. So, if you're still on Windows 10, there's bad news for you because Microsoft will discontinue support for Microsoft 365 and Windows 365 Office on 14 October 2025.

While the Office apps will still be available after this date, they will no longer be supported, and you may encounter compatibility and security issues. So, if you want to continue using these applications without fuss, you should upgrade to Windows 11.

Free Upgrade Option Windows 11 is a free upgrade for Windows 10 users. If you're hesitant about upgrading, let us tell you that the upgrade will be free for you if you're using a genuine version of Windows 10.

To check if your device is compatible with Windows 11, go to Start, head to Settings, then go to Update & Security, select Windows Update, and check for updates on your Windows 10 PC.

That said, there are also several hardware requirements, such as the TPM 2.0 chip, and more.

Built-in AI Features Microsoft has gone all in with its Copilot brand, and in Windows 11, you will see a range of generative AI tools. Windows 11’s Paint app now includes AI-powered tools like background removal and more. There is also native Copilot integration throughout the operating system.

Better Security Even though Windows 10 is still supported by Microsoft and will be until later this year, you will still be able to buy extended support packages. However, when Microsoft ends support, it goes without saying that Windows 11 includes several improved security tools.

This includes Windows Security and Microsoft Defender, which have been supercharged for Windows 11. The new security alarm feature has been added to prevent hackers and malware from accessing your data.

There are also various other tools that validate software to ensure only genuine applications run on your device.

Improved Performance On Windows 11, foreground tasks are prioritised, while fewer background processes run by default, unlike Windows 10, where apps like OneDrive and Skype run automatically. So, if you're using a PC that isn't the most powerful or doesn't have much RAM, Windows 11 will offer better performance on paper. Also, Windows 11 includes an improved Task Manager, which features a new Efficiency Mode.

Updated Design Windows 11 features Microsoft's Fluent Design language, which includes rounded corners, a centred taskbar, and bigger, more vibrant icons. It also gets Snap Assist, which allows you to snap multiple apps into different-sized grid layouts on your screen. You can also create and customise separate virtual desktops, so you can organise different aspects of your life, such as work, gaming, and personal use.