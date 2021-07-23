7 out of 10 Indian internet users targeted by tech support scams: Microsoft surv

Interestingly, while such scams have traditionally targeted older individuals, who are seen as the most likely victims, Microsoft found that millennials (aged between 24-37) were the “most susceptible" to such scams this year, and 73% of the victims were male. Of those who entertained the scammers, 35% lost between ₹1 and ₹7,500, while 22% lost between ₹7,501 and ₹37,500, and 8% lost even more. The rest did not lose any money.