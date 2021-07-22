70% of Indian companies believe digital trust programs are critical: IDC

India Identity and Digital Trust (IDT) software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.3% and touch $200 million by 2025. Securing and managing user identity and access has become a prerequisite for organizations intending to embrace remote work models or digital platforms in the new normal. As hybrid and multi-cloud adoption become the norm, IDT deployment on cloud is pegged to grow at a CAGR of 28.8% over the next five years. In 2020, RSA, IBM, and eMudhra were identified as the top three vendors in India IDT market.