80% of Indian firms struggle to educate employees on cybersecurity: Sophos

BENGALURU : While cyberattacks are increasing in frequency and severity, 80% of Indian organizations have struggled with providing adequate education to their leaders and employees regarding cybersecurity, according to the findings of the second edition of Sophos survey, "The Future of Cybersecurity in Asia Pacific and Japan", in collaboration with Tech Research Asia (TRA).

The study revealed that despite the increase in cyberattacks, cybersecurity budgets have remained stagnant and executive teams continue to underestimate the level of damage the atta can do to organizations.

Even more alarming is the finding that 56% of Indian organizations were not running up-to-date cybersecurity protection at the time of the most significant attack they suffered in the past year.

In India, the survey identified the top cybersecurity frustration of IT leaders to be that executives assume that their organization will never get attacked. This was followed by the assumption that although their organization may be compromised, there is nothing they can do to stop it.

“At a time when data breaches and sophisticated cyberattacks such as ransomware are growing at an alarming rate, cybersecurity preparedness is paramount. While businesses are waking up to take note of such attacks and working to secure their organizations, it is vital for them to educate their leaders and employees about the seriousness of cyberattacks," said Sunil Sharma, managing director-sales, Sophos India and Saarc.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.