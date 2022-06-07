80% of IT companies, GCCs likely to adopt hybrid work model: Report

The future model of work is not binary, and many variations are possible across a continuum. Organizations must create their own version of this future model as a critical component of a differentiated employee value proposition
BENGALURU: Indian tech companies have started adopting new work models which vary from completely remote to a combination of remote and on-site to completely on-site. While traditional companies are focused on accurate execution, technology organisations are fluid and modular.
Over 80% of the IT companies and global capability centres (GCCs) are most likely to adopt a hybrid work model when compared to rest of the industry segments, according to a report titled ‘Shaping the Future of Work in India’s Tech Industry’ by Nasscom in collaboration with Boston Consulting Group (BCG).
“The pandemic has widespread ramifications on businesses across the globe, impacting the way they interact and operate. organizations have faced some of the major shifts, with remote/hybrid being the most distinct one", said Debjani Ghosh, president of Nasscom. “As we are on our way to normalcy, organizations should analyze the behaviour and choices of their employees and offer them the best of both offline and online working experiences. They should take a holistic approach and take into consideration the new working models and trends while designing the future of work structure".
Commenting on the future of work, Nitin Chandalia, managing director and partner, BCG India, said the tech industry is at the cusp of innovation and it is experimenting with unique and innovative solutions to create a workplace of the future. “The future model of work is not binary, and many variations are possible across a continuum. Organisations must create their own version of this future model as a critical component of a differentiated employee value proposition."
To attract and retain highly skilled talent spread across geographies, firms are not just looking at remote work models but are also planning to change their geographical footprint and shift focus to tier 2/3 towns. Companies are adopting newer models of work which includes a higher adoption of pay on-demand models (gig workers/freelancers), to increasing traction on tapping and retaining diverse talent pools.
As companies begin to call employees back to work, they must now build their value proposition around three fundamental pillars: developing newer talent pool with domain specific skills, supporting variability in contractual agreements, and a strong brand, the report said.