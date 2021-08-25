80% of workers using collaboration tools in 2021: Gartner

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BENGALURU: As remote working has become the new normal, nearly 80% of professionals are using collaboration tools for work in 2021, up from just over half in 2019, according to Gartner’s Digital Worker Experience survey. This is an increase of 44% since the pandemic began.

BENGALURU: As remote working has become the new normal, nearly 80% of professionals are using collaboration tools for work in 2021, up from just over half in 2019, according to Gartner’s Digital Worker Experience survey. This is an increase of 44% since the pandemic began.

“Collaboration tools found renewed importance during Covid-19 for their role in ensuring the productivity of suddenly remote teams," said Christopher Trueman, principal research analyst at Gartner. “As many organisations shift to a long-term hybrid workforce model, cloud-based, personal and team productivity technologies, along with collaboration tools, will form the core of a series of new work hubs that meet the requirements of various remote and hybrid workers." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

“Collaboration tools found renewed importance during Covid-19 for their role in ensuring the productivity of suddenly remote teams," said Christopher Trueman, principal research analyst at Gartner. “As many organisations shift to a long-term hybrid workforce model, cloud-based, personal and team productivity technologies, along with collaboration tools, will form the core of a series of new work hubs that meet the requirements of various remote and hybrid workers." {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}} Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Storage, sharing, and real-time mobile messaging tools also saw increased use amid the pandemic, used by 74% and 80% respondents in 2021, respectively.

Specifically, the use of meeting solutions surged during the pandemic. While workers globally reported that they spent, on an average, 63% of their meeting time in-person in 2019, the number dropped to 33% by 2021 as more meetings took place over audio and video-enabled meeting solutions. The shift away from in-person meetings is expected to continue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gartner predicts that by 2024, in-person meetings will drop from 60% of enterprise meetings to 25%, driven by remote work and changing workforce demographics.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}