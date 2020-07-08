86% of Facebook's energy consumption met by renewable sources in 2019: Report

A case in point is Odense, Denmark where Facebook has built an infrastructure to capture and deliver heat generated by servers on the data centre and then supply them to the district heating system run by a local heating company. The project is aiming to deliver 1,00,000 MWh of energy per year, which is enough to warm 6,900 homes in adjoining areas. City of Odense is striving to phase out dependence on coal by 2022.