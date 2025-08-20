88% students turn to AI during stress, survey finds; ChatGPT the most popular tool

At least 88 per cent of school students turn to Artificial Intelligence (AI) during stress or anxiety, a new survey has found. Teenagers (especially 13-8 years) show the highest emotional reliance on AI, the survey found.

As many as 57 per cent of young Indians use Artificial Intelligence (AI) for emotional support, talking to it when stressed, lonely, or needing advice, the findings of the survey released on 20 August revealed.

This Youth Pulse web survey "Are You There, AI?" is a joint initiative of Youth Ki Awaaz (YKA) and Youth Leaders for Active Citizenship, (YLAC). It collected responses from 506 participants across India in June 2025, employing a digital-first approach to understand how young Indians interact with AI for emotional support.

The survey also found that 52 per cent of young women share personal thoughts with AI, double that of young men. AI use for emotional support is far higher among girls and women, especially for sharing thoughts they wouldn't tell others, it said.

The survey was distributed through social media channels, educational networks, and youth organisations to capture diverse perspectives from the target demographic of 13-35 year olds.

ChatGPT popular tool for emotional use ChatGPT is the most popular AI tool for emotional use, far ahead of others like Gemini or Character.AI, the survey found

It also found that 43 per cent of small-town youth share personal thoughts with AI. “Young people in small cities and towns report the highest emotional engagement with AI, more than their metro counterparts,” the survey noted.

67 per cent of AI users worry about social isolation, while 58 per cent fear privacy risks, the survey found. “Even as they use it, young Indians remain wary of AI's potential to increase isolation or misuse their personal data,” it noted.

“With over 500 respondents participating in the Youth Pulse launch survey, we have gathered strong preliminary evidence to present our understanding of AI as the new confidant, the midnight therapist, and a mirror to loneliness among youth,” the survey said.

Youth Ki Awaaz (YKA) calls itself India’s largest citizen-led media and civic participation platform, while the Young Leaders for Active Citizenship (YLAC) says it aims to increase young people's participation in the policymaking process and build their capacity to lead change.

Is AI replacing Humans for Emotional Support?

Young people are creating a new emotional geography where AI handles the thoughts too risky for family WhatsApp groups and too embarrassing for friends.

This Youth Pulse study finds that AI is unlikely to replace the need and importance of human emotional support.