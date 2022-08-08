89% Indians intend to upgrade to 5G network despite challenges: Ookla

Nonetheless, the enthusiasm among Indian consumers for 5G adoption is growing with 70% of respondents saying they would increase their use of video streaming, while 68% stated they would boost their mobile gaming. Operators acquired a total of 44,960 MHz of spectrum in the 26 GHz spectrum band (mmWave), which due to its high throughput, is particularly useful for streaming and gaming. It will also lend additional capacity in dense areas such as stadiums.