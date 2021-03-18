95% of healthcare companies bullish on hybrid cloud adoption: Nutanix report

BENGALURU: As digital transformation becomes a priority, the healthcare industry is more bullish, than any other, on adoption of the hybrid cloud model, with 95% of respondents agreeing that hybrid is their ideal choice, according to the Nutanix’s third annual Enterprise Cloud Index report.

The findings point to a growing trend within the sector with more than two-thirds (70%) of respondents reporting that covid-19 has caused IT to be viewed more strategically within their organisations and the pandemic has accelerated digital transformation that is likely to shape the future of healthcare.

Currently, more than half of healthcare respondents have increased their adoption of public cloud (56%) and hybrid cloud (51%) and nearly half (46%) have invested more in private cloud environments in an effort to quickly provide new work-from-home employees with access to IT resources.

While 77% of healthcare respondents previously had some employees working remotely one year ago, that percentage has increased to 93% this year since the onset of the pandemic.

“Cloud has been a critical support for India’s healthcare organizations as they rapidly adapted to changing patient needs during the pandemic…The advancement of healthcare in India remains bright, supported by secure and agile technologies like hybrid cloud," said Faiz Shakir, director and country head of Enterprise & Commercial Business, India and SAARC, Nutanix.

The study revealed that currently 27% of healthcare companies run exclusively traditional, non-cloud-enabled data centres, higher than any other industry. Over the next five years, however, healthcare organizations plan to shrink that gap with an expected 21-percentage-point drop in legacy data centre installations and a corresponding 32-point increase in hybrid cloud deployments.

