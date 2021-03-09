Bengaluru: In all, 96% of decision makers in India believe that robotic process automation (RPA) is important for driving digital transformation, according to a report by Blue Prism, UK-based RPA company. About 84% of business decision makers see RPA as a solution to the global productivity problem.

Simply put, RPA is a technology practice to streamline enterprise operations and reduce costs by automating mundane rules-based business processes, thereby enabling business users to devote more time to serving customers or other higher-value work.

Business leaders in India are ready to deploy automation and reap the benefits. A significant majority have plans in place to roll out automation across their organizations, with a goal of seeing benefits not just in time and cost savings, but also the accuracy it provides.

The report reveals that 80% of knowledge workers agree that automation will make their organization more innovative, while 99% of business decision makers plan to extend the use of automation across their organizations.

While there’s an eagerness to deploy automation and, in many cases, plans are in place to do so, there remain challenges as business leaders pursue their automation ambitions.

The report said 75% of decision makers believe that despite automation being rolled out and understood, they are struggling to apply it and 83% believe more thought needs to be put into its application.

Organizations are still overcoming challenges to introducing automation, but leaders see positive changes on the horizon. Three quarters of knowledge workers report that automation improves their job (75%), and more than 4 in 5 feel comfortable reskilling for a change in work role (85%).

