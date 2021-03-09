Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Technology >News >96% believe RPA critical for digital transformation: Report

96% believe RPA critical for digital transformation: Report

80% of knowledge workers agree that automation will make their organization more innovative. Photo: iStockphoto
1 min read . 11:09 AM IST Staff Writer

  • A significant majority of business leaders have plans in place to roll out automation across their organizations, with a goal of seeing benefits not just in time and cost savings, but also the accuracy it provides

Bengaluru: In all, 96% of decision makers in India believe that robotic process automation (RPA) is important for driving digital transformation, according to a report by Blue Prism, UK-based RPA company. About 84% of business decision makers see RPA as a solution to the global productivity problem.

Bengaluru: In all, 96% of decision makers in India believe that robotic process automation (RPA) is important for driving digital transformation, according to a report by Blue Prism, UK-based RPA company. About 84% of business decision makers see RPA as a solution to the global productivity problem.

Simply put, RPA is a technology practice to streamline enterprise operations and reduce costs by automating mundane rules-based business processes, thereby enabling business users to devote more time to serving customers or other higher-value work.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Simply put, RPA is a technology practice to streamline enterprise operations and reduce costs by automating mundane rules-based business processes, thereby enabling business users to devote more time to serving customers or other higher-value work.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Also Read | Australia’s prime time battle against big tech

Business leaders in India are ready to deploy automation and reap the benefits. A significant majority have plans in place to roll out automation across their organizations, with a goal of seeing benefits not just in time and cost savings, but also the accuracy it provides.

The report reveals that 80% of knowledge workers agree that automation will make their organization more innovative, while 99% of business decision makers plan to extend the use of automation across their organizations.

While there’s an eagerness to deploy automation and, in many cases, plans are in place to do so, there remain challenges as business leaders pursue their automation ambitions.

The report said 75% of decision makers believe that despite automation being rolled out and understood, they are struggling to apply it and 83% believe more thought needs to be put into its application.

Organizations are still overcoming challenges to introducing automation, but leaders see positive changes on the horizon. Three quarters of knowledge workers report that automation improves their job (75%), and more than 4 in 5 feel comfortable reskilling for a change in work role (85%).

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.