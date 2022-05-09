The well-known statue, which was unveiled on International Women's Day in 2017, is of a young girl with a determined stance and her hands on her hips who looks up to the sky, seemingly ready to take on the world. The NFT release – entitled “Superstar Drop: Free Fearless Girl" – brings this symbol of equality to life in an entirely new format, taking on the virtual world and presenting a new era of empowerment in the digital age.