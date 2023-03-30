A deadly game of hide & seek

Wilder things, even more deserving of Dr Hogervorst’s description, are in the pipeline. Hyperstealth Biotechnology, a firm in Maple Ridge, British Columbia that has designed some 15,000 camouflage colouration patterns for more than 50 countries, is now making objects appear invisible. Its “Quantum Stealth" system uses translucent plastic sheets with rows of elongated lenses called lenticules. Sticking two sheets of these together so that the lenticular ridges in one are aligned with the troughs in the other causes destructive interference. This stops light reflected from an object close to the sheets reaching an observer on the other side, while transmitting that from objects somewhat farther away, in the background.