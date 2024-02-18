Meta CEO Mrk Zuckerberg revealed his one habit which is often considered the "most controversial" principle as a business leader in the world. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a recent episode of the Morning Brew Daily podcast, Zuckerberg said he likes to make most of the decisions of the firm on his own. The 39-year-old does not believe in delegating, he said.

"I think probably one of my most controversial leadership or management things is like I don't actually believe in delegating that much. I kind of think the way a founder should work is you should basically make as many decisions and get involved in as many things as you can".

However, the billionaire agreed that sharing the responsibilities with his "awesome" people is also crucial.

"You need all these other awesome people because no matter how much time I put into all these things, there's still going to be so much stuff that I can't get to and we need awesome people who can do all the really important stuff that I'm not doing, but I don't know".

Zuckerberg added that there might be minor hiccups with his management style but he has managed to work out.

"That's something that I guess I've just gotten more confident in over time, is just sort of feeling like hey, yeah I can go deep on all this stuff and push it in a direction that I think, and yeah not everything is going to go well in the near term but you just learn, rinse, and repeat. Do good work over a long period of time," he said.

Meta is spending aggressively on artificial intelligence advancements, both in generative AI but also on the background technologies to help feed its social media products and power its ad targeting.

Recently, Zuckerberg said he plans to keep headcount growth "relatively minimal" for 2024 and beyond despite the lofty ambitions. "Until we reach a point where we are just really underwater on our ability to execute, I kind of want to keep things lean because I think that's the right thing for us to do culturally."

