A guide on how to add or change ‘Alt text’ on Instagram posts

Instagram, a Meta owned social media platform, offers Alt text which is a short description used to explain the content on a post. The text feature appears when a photo loads. The social media platform can generate texts for the posts but it is better to explain your own posts through your own captions. Here is a guide on how to add and change alt text on an Instagram post:
Adding alt text to a post
STEP1. Open the Instagram app on a mobile phone.
STEP2. Upload an existing photo.
STEP3. Choose an image-editing tool and a filter.
STEP4. Now, tap on the Next button.
STEP5. Proceed to the Accessibility tab.
STEP6. Enter the alt text in the box.
STEP7. Furthermore, press the Share button to post.