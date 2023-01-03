Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / News /  A guide on how to add or change ‘Alt text’ on Instagram posts

1 min read . 09:37 PM ISTLivemint
  • The social media platform can generate texts for the posts but it is better to explain your own posts through your own captions. Here is a guide on how to add and change alt text on an Instagram post.

Instagram, a Meta owned social media platform, offers Alt text which is a short description used to explain the content on a post. The text feature appears when a photo loads. The social media platform can generate texts for the posts but it is better to explain your own posts through your own captions. Here is a guide on how to add and change alt text on an Instagram post:

Adding alt text to a post

STEP1. Open the Instagram app on a mobile phone.

STEP2. Upload an existing photo.

STEP3. Choose an image-editing tool and a filter.

STEP4. Now, tap on the Next button.

STEP5. Proceed to the Accessibility tab.

STEP6. Enter the alt text in the box.

STEP7. Furthermore, press the Share button to post.

Changing alt text of a post

STEP1. Open the Instagram app on a smartphone.

STEP2.Visit the Instagram post whose alt text has to be changed.

STEP3. Now, tap on the three dot menu button which is available next to the photo or video.

STEP4. Choose the Edit option.

STEP5. Go to the Accessibility tab.

STEP6. Enter the alt text in the space provided.

STEP7. Furthermore, press the Done button to save the changes.

Meanwhile, To send the Happy New Year stickers on Instagram, simply open the Direct Messages on the app and then open the chat window of the receiver. A sticker icon will appear next to the text-typing bar at the bottom. Tap on the button to open the sticker-search bar. Type New Year to find themed stickers. Tap on a sticker of your choice to send.

