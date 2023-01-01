A guide on how to create filters in Gmail

In the next screen choose the actions that have to be filtered to perform. Users can select to have all messages from the sender automatically marked as read, deleted or go under a certain label. In case users want to apply the filter to all existing messages that meet the criteria, choose the Also apply filter to the matching conversations checkbox. Click the Create filter button to save the desired filter. To edit or delete a filter, click the Edit or Delete button next to the filter on the Filters and Blocked Addresses tab.