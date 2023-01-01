A guide on how to create filters in Gmail

A guide on how to create filters in Gmail2 min read . 08:43 PM IST
- These filters can help users to archive or delete emails which are not necessary and can remain in the inbox.
Filters in Gmail come handy to avoid spam emails, prioritise crucial communication and automating actions. These filters can help users to archive or delete emails which are not necessary and can remain in the inbox. Here is a guide to use filters in Gmail to organise the incoming messages:
Filters in Gmail come handy to avoid spam emails, prioritise crucial communication and automating actions. These filters can help users to archive or delete emails which are not necessary and can remain in the inbox. Here is a guide to use filters in Gmail to organise the incoming messages:
STEP1. Click on the gear icon at the right corner of the Gmail inbox.
STEP1. Click on the gear icon at the right corner of the Gmail inbox.
STEP2. Now, select the Settings from the drop-down menu.
STEP2. Now, select the Settings from the drop-down menu.
STEP3. Click on the Filters and Blocked Addresses tab on the Settings page.
STEP3. Click on the Filters and Blocked Addresses tab on the Settings page.
STEP4. Furthermore, click on the Create a new filter button.
STEP4. Furthermore, click on the Create a new filter button.
STEP5. In the From field, enter the email address or domain of the sender whose messages have to be filtered.
STEP5. In the From field, enter the email address or domain of the sender whose messages have to be filtered.
STEP6. Click on the Create filter with the search button.
STEP6. Click on the Create filter with the search button.
In the next screen choose the actions that have to be filtered to perform. Users can select to have all messages from the sender automatically marked as read, deleted or go under a certain label. In case users want to apply the filter to all existing messages that meet the criteria, choose the Also apply filter to the matching conversations checkbox. Click the Create filter button to save the desired filter. To edit or delete a filter, click the Edit or Delete button next to the filter on the Filters and Blocked Addresses tab.
In the next screen choose the actions that have to be filtered to perform. Users can select to have all messages from the sender automatically marked as read, deleted or go under a certain label. In case users want to apply the filter to all existing messages that meet the criteria, choose the Also apply filter to the matching conversations checkbox. Click the Create filter button to save the desired filter. To edit or delete a filter, click the Edit or Delete button next to the filter on the Filters and Blocked Addresses tab.
Meanwhile, Google has announced that it is bringing end-to-end encryption to Gmail on web browser. Currently in beta, users will be able to send and receive encrypted emails within your domain and outside of your domain. According to Google, the email body and attachments, including inline images will be end-to-end encrypted.
Meanwhile, Google has announced that it is bringing end-to-end encryption to Gmail on web browser. Currently in beta, users will be able to send and receive encrypted emails within your domain and outside of your domain. According to Google, the email body and attachments, including inline images will be end-to-end encrypted.
“Google Workspace already uses the latest cryptographic standards to encrypt all data at rest and in transit between our facilities. Client-side encryption helps strengthen the confidentiality of your data while helping to address a broad range of data sovereignty and compliance needs," the company said in a blogpost.
“Google Workspace already uses the latest cryptographic standards to encrypt all data at rest and in transit between our facilities. Client-side encryption helps strengthen the confidentiality of your data while helping to address a broad range of data sovereignty and compliance needs," the company said in a blogpost.
In case you are unaware, the client-side encryption is available on Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Google Meet, and Google Calendar (beta) for quite some time now
In case you are unaware, the client-side encryption is available on Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Google Meet, and Google Calendar (beta) for quite some time now