Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Technology / News /  A guide on how to use Instagram Polls feature in DMs

A guide on how to use Instagram Polls feature in DMs

1 min read . 09:49 PM ISTLivemint
Here is a mini-guide on how to create and share polls in Instagram DMs.

  • Instagram users can send polls through direct messages on iOS and Android devices. Notably, the feature is similar to adding a poll sticker to stories. Interestingly, the poll results can be visible to everyone in group chat as they could be casted in real time.

Instagram, a Meta owned photo sharing platform, has recently launched its create polls feature. Users can send polls through direct messages on iOS and Android devices. Notably, the feature is similar to adding a poll sticker to stories. Interestingly, the poll results can be visible to everyone in group chat as they could be casted in real time. 

Instagram, a Meta owned photo sharing platform, has recently launched its create polls feature. Users can send polls through direct messages on iOS and Android devices. Notably, the feature is similar to adding a poll sticker to stories. Interestingly, the poll results can be visible to everyone in group chat as they could be casted in real time. 

Here is a mini-guide on how to create and share polls in Instagram DMs.

STEP1. Open the Instagram app on a smartphone.

Here is a mini-guide on how to create and share polls in Instagram DMs.

STEP1. Open the Instagram app on a smartphone.

STEP2. Visit the DM section and open the group in which a poll has to be created.

STEP2. Visit the DM section and open the group in which a poll has to be created.

STEP3. Click on the Stickers option.

STEP3. Click on the Stickers option.

STEP4. Choose the Polls option.

STEP4. Choose the Polls option.

STEP5. Enter the question and the requisite options.

STEP5. Enter the question and the requisite options.

STEP6. Press the Create poll button.

STEP6. Press the Create poll button.

If Instagram users share a video or photo in a direct message, they can also add a custom poll sticker to it. Here is how to do it:

If Instagram users share a video or photo in a direct message, they can also add a custom poll sticker to it. Here is how to do it:

STEP1. Open the Instagram app on a smart device.

STEP1. Open the Instagram app on a smart device.

STEP2. Visit the DM section and open the conversation (personal chat or group) in which you want to create a poll.

STEP2. Visit the DM section and open the conversation (personal chat or group) in which you want to create a poll.

STEP3. Open the camera and make the video or take the picture.

STEP3. Open the camera and make the video or take the picture.

STEP4. Press the Stickers button and select the Poll option.

STEP4. Press the Stickers button and select the Poll option.

STEP5. Enter the question and options, then tap on the Done button. Further, you can also move or resize the poll sticker.

STEP5. Enter the question and options, then tap on the Done button. Further, you can also move or resize the poll sticker.

STEP6. Press the Send button.

STEP6. Press the Send button.

It is notable that receivers will not be able to vote by tapping on the poll sticker added to photos or videos shared in a direct message. They would need to choose an option to reply to it in the chat box below the image or video.

It is notable that receivers will not be able to vote by tapping on the poll sticker added to photos or videos shared in a direct message. They would need to choose an option to reply to it in the chat box below the image or video.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP