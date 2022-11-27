A guide on how to use Instagram Polls feature in DMs

Instagram, a Meta owned photo sharing platform, has recently launched its create polls feature. Users can send polls through direct messages on iOS and Android devices. Notably, the feature is similar to adding a poll sticker to stories. Interestingly, the poll results can be visible to everyone in group chat as they could be casted in real time.
Here is a mini-guide on how to create and share polls in Instagram DMs.
STEP1. Open the Instagram app on a smartphone.
STEP2. Visit the DM section and open the group in which a poll has to be created.
STEP3. Click on the Stickers option.
STEP4. Choose the Polls option.
STEP5. Enter the question and the requisite options.
If Instagram users share a video or photo in a direct message, they can also add a custom poll sticker to it. Here is how to do it: