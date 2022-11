WhatsApp, a Meta-owned instant messaging app, has always been in the news for security concerns. However, the platform claims to offer an end-to-end encryption protection for chats between the users. According to Meta, the encrypted messages are safely sent, received and are not read by WhatsApp. These end-to-end encrypted chats are safeguarded by security codes, claims WhatsApp.

In order to secure users’ chats, WhatsApp claims to use a unique security code which is used to verify that the calls and messages users send to that chat are end-to-end encrypted. These security codes are described as visible forms of special keys. Moreover, the contact information of the WhatsApp users display the code as a 60-digit number and a QR code.

Sometimes, the security codes can change due to reinstalling WhatsApp, switiching phones or removing a paired device. Notably, users can enable their security notifications to get alerts whenever the security code a contact’s device changes. Here are the steps for iOS, desktop and Android to enable these security code alerts.

How to enable security code alerts on iPhone

STEP 1 Open WhatsApp on your smartphone.

STEP 2 Go to Settings tab.

STEP 3 Tap on the Account option.

STEP 4 Go to the security tab.

STEP 5 Turn the toggle on for Show security notifications on the phone.

How to enable security code alerts on Desktop

STEP 1 Open WhatsApp on a computer or go to WhatsApp Web.

STEP 2 Click on the three-dot menu button.

STEP 3 Go to Settings.

STEP 4 Select the Security option.

STEP 5 Turn the toggle on for Show security notifications on this computer.

How to enable security code alerts on Android

STEP 1 Open WhatsApp on a mobile phone.

STEP 2 Tap on the three-dot menu button and go to Settings.

STEP 3 Tap on the Account option.

STEP 4 Go to the Security notifications tab.

STEP 5 Turn the toggle on for Show security notifications on this device.