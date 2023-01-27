Here's how to use ChatGPT for your immigration process

The ChatGPT powered by reams of data from the internet has recently passed exams at a US law school after writing essays on topics ranging from constitutional law. Interestingly, the chatbot can do much more than clearing the exams for law. The chatbot runs using language completion models to perform tasks related to a certain generation of natural language or codes.

The models which the chatbot uses can be used answering specific questions or prompts. This helps the custom AI to respond to questions such as what CRS is in the context of Canadian immigration.

Here is a guide on how ChatGPT can be used in the context of finalising Canadian immigration:

Information gathering and analysis

A major job of the ChatGPT is to gather and filter data. For example, an international student can look to study any course in Canada and ask for its top programmes and colleges. Results can be checked after googling the accredited programs from Designated Learning Institutions (DLI) which take the international students. Interestingly, the AI chatbot can further offer more detailed search results and specific prompts.

Learning and applying knowledge (Employment search)

The ChatGPT is gaining a lot of popularity across the world to learn from information which a user feeds it and offer a custom tailor made solution to the prompts given. For example, it is a common practice to look upon the web for the relevant keywords in a job and write the same in a resume. ChatGPT can help here as well. In case you feed the job details to the AI chatbot, it can extract keywords immediately and streamline the process of applying for jobs.

Moreover, the AI chatbot can even help to prepare for the job interviews by offering a plethora of relevant interview questions based on the job description.

Feedback (Language testing)

It is also crucial to learn a new language if applying for a job or degree in another country. Based on the data fed to the AI platform, the ChatGPT can offer specific feedback prompts. This works for learning a new language or translating. For example, a user can ask for help from ChatGPT in correcting their sentences or learning the grammar of various languages. The AI platform can provide good analysis of language learning and help those pursuing language test for immigration process.

