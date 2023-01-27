Here's how to use ChatGPT for your immigration process

Learning and applying knowledge (Employment search)

The ChatGPT is gaining a lot of popularity across the world to learn from information which a user feeds it and offer a custom tailor made solution to the prompts given. For example, it is a common practice to look upon the web for the relevant keywords in a job and write the same in a resume. ChatGPT can help here as well. In case you feed the job details to the AI chatbot, it can extract keywords immediately and streamline the process of applying for jobs.