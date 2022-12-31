A mini-guide on how to clear WhatsApp storage on Android devices

WhatsApp, an instant messaging platform, has become the most popular greeting medium in India. With regular good morning messages, the storage often tends to get flooded. It is a tedious task to manually delete unwanted media received in bulk on a regular basis. Notably, WhatsApp offers a storage tool which allows users to identify the chat that takes lots of storage and further helps to sort files by size. If you are wondering how to free the WhatsApp storage space here is the guide for you:
WhatsApp, an instant messaging platform, has become the most popular greeting medium in India. With regular good morning messages, the storage often tends to get flooded. It is a tedious task to manually delete unwanted media received in bulk on a regular basis. Notably, WhatsApp offers a storage tool which allows users to identify the chat that takes lots of storage and further helps to sort files by size. If you are wondering how to free the WhatsApp storage space here is the guide for you:
STEP1. Open WhatsApp and proceed to the Chats tab. Now click on More options and navigate to Settings.
STEP1. Open WhatsApp and proceed to the Chats tab. Now click on More options and navigate to Settings.
STEP2. Tap on Storage and data. Now spot the Manage Storage option.
STEP2. Tap on Storage and data. Now spot the Manage Storage option.
STEP3. At the top, users can see messages which have been forwarded several times. Under that, there will be files ‘larger than 5MB’.
STEP3. At the top, users can see messages which have been forwarded several times. Under that, there will be files ‘larger than 5MB’.
STEP4. Now tap on the above mentioned sections to get the option to select and delete them one by one or users can select and delete them all.
STEP4. Now tap on the above mentioned sections to get the option to select and delete them one by one or users can select and delete them all.
STEP5. Further, select all the items that have been deleted and tap on the delete icon which appears on the top right of the app.
STEP5. Further, select all the items that have been deleted and tap on the delete icon which appears on the top right of the app.
STEP6. Users can also delete media from chat using the search option.
STEP6. Users can also delete media from chat using the search option.
Meanwhile, over the past years, stickers have also become a popular choice to send greetings and wishes. If you want to send Happy New Year stickers to your loved ones and are looking for a brief guide, then you have come to the right place. Here we tell you how to send stickers on Instagram and WhatsApp.