Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Technology / News /  A mini-guide on how to clear WhatsApp storage on Android devices

A mini-guide on how to clear WhatsApp storage on Android devices

2 min read . 06:03 PM ISTLivemint
Steps to to free the WhatsApp storage space

  • WhatsApp offers a storage tool which allows users to identify the chat that takes lots of storage and further helps to sort files by size. If you are wondering how to free the WhatsApp storage space here is the guide for you:

WhatsApp, an instant messaging platform, has become the most popular greeting medium in India. With regular good morning messages, the storage often tends to get flooded. It is a tedious task to manually delete unwanted media received in bulk on a regular basis. Notably, WhatsApp offers a storage tool which allows users to identify the chat that takes lots of storage and further helps to sort files by size. If you are wondering how to free the WhatsApp storage space here is the guide for you:

WhatsApp, an instant messaging platform, has become the most popular greeting medium in India. With regular good morning messages, the storage often tends to get flooded. It is a tedious task to manually delete unwanted media received in bulk on a regular basis. Notably, WhatsApp offers a storage tool which allows users to identify the chat that takes lots of storage and further helps to sort files by size. If you are wondering how to free the WhatsApp storage space here is the guide for you:

STEP1. Open WhatsApp and proceed to the Chats tab. Now click on More options and navigate to Settings.

STEP1. Open WhatsApp and proceed to the Chats tab. Now click on More options and navigate to Settings.

STEP2. Tap on Storage and data. Now spot the Manage Storage option.

STEP2. Tap on Storage and data. Now spot the Manage Storage option.

STEP3. At the top, users can see messages which have been forwarded several times. Under that, there will be files ‘larger than 5MB’.

STEP3. At the top, users can see messages which have been forwarded several times. Under that, there will be files ‘larger than 5MB’.

STEP4. Now tap on the above mentioned sections to get the option to select and delete them one by one or users can select and delete them all.

STEP4. Now tap on the above mentioned sections to get the option to select and delete them one by one or users can select and delete them all.

STEP5. Further, select all the items that have been deleted and tap on the delete icon which appears on the top right of the app.

STEP5. Further, select all the items that have been deleted and tap on the delete icon which appears on the top right of the app.

STEP6. Users can also delete media from chat using the search option.

STEP6. Users can also delete media from chat using the search option.

Meanwhile, over the past years, stickers have also become a popular choice to send greetings and wishes. If you want to send Happy New Year stickers to your loved ones and are looking for a brief guide, then you have come to the right place. Here we tell you how to send stickers on Instagram and WhatsApp.

Meanwhile, over the past years, stickers have also become a popular choice to send greetings and wishes. If you want to send Happy New Year stickers to your loved ones and are looking for a brief guide, then you have come to the right place. Here we tell you how to send stickers on Instagram and WhatsApp.

In order to send Happy New Year stickers, a user will have to first download them from the Google Play Store. To do so, head to the Play Store and download any sticker pack of choice from there.

In order to send Happy New Year stickers, a user will have to first download them from the Google Play Store. To do so, head to the Play Store and download any sticker pack of choice from there.

Once you have downloaded a Happy New Year sticker pack of your choice, open it and add to your WhatsApp. Users can find multiple sticker packs inside the app, all with an Add button next to them in a shape like a plus (+). Tap on the button to add these stickers on their WhatsApp app.

Once you have downloaded a Happy New Year sticker pack of your choice, open it and add to your WhatsApp. Users can find multiple sticker packs inside the app, all with an Add button next to them in a shape like a plus (+). Tap on the button to add these stickers on their WhatsApp app.

After adding these stickers to the app, users can send any sticker by simply going to WhatsApp, opening the chat window with any contact and selecting stickers of their choice. Users can open the emoji section and head to the right-most tab for stickers which is where all the new Happy New Year stickers will be present.

After adding these stickers to the app, users can send any sticker by simply going to WhatsApp, opening the chat window with any contact and selecting stickers of their choice. Users can open the emoji section and head to the right-most tab for stickers which is where all the new Happy New Year stickers will be present.

Do note that only Android smartphone users can send stickers using this method. Apple iPhone users can ask their Android friends to send them stickers which they can mark as favourite and then share it with their friends.

Do note that only Android smartphone users can send stickers using this method. Apple iPhone users can ask their Android friends to send them stickers which they can mark as favourite and then share it with their friends.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP