A mini-guide on how to gift Telegram Premium subscription

Messaging app Telegram has recently cut the monthly subscription fee for its Premium users in India. The company has reduced the price from ₹469 to ₹179. India is one of the largest markets for Telegram. According to analytics firm data.ai., the platform has amassed over 120 million monthly active users in the country.
Telegram is reportedly sending a message to users in India where it says that the subscription now costs customers ₹179 Indian, down from ₹469 earlier. For comparison, the app’s monthly subscription costs between $4.99 to $6 in every other market. The new prices are visible in the settings section of the app.
The Telegram app has a unique feature that lets users give its Premium subscription to their friends and family. According to Telegram, users can share Telegram Premium with family friends and others by simply sending them a prepaid subscription for three, six and 12 months.
STEP 1 Open the Telegram app on a mobile.
STEP 2 Go to the user's profile with whom you want to share or gift the subscription.
STEP 3 Tap on the three-dot menu available at the top right corner of the screen.
STEP 4 Select the Gift Premium.
STEP 5 The subscription will be sent instant in the chat with that user as a unique animated message.