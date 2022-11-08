Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / News /  A mini-guide on how to gift Telegram Premium subscription

A mini-guide on how to gift Telegram Premium subscription

2 min read . 09:57 PM ISTLivemint
Here are the step on how to gift someone a Telegram Premium subscription.

  • The Telegram app has a unique feature that lets users give its Premium subscription to their friends and family. According to Telegram, users can share Telegram Premium with family friends and others by simply sending them a prepaid subscription for three, six and 12 months.

Messaging app Telegram has recently cut the monthly subscription fee for its Premium users in India. The company has reduced the price from 469 to 179. India is one of the largest markets for Telegram. According to analytics firm data.ai., the platform has amassed over 120 million monthly active users in the country.

Telegram is reportedly sending a message to users in India where it says that the subscription now costs customers 179 Indian, down from 469 earlier. For comparison, the app’s monthly subscription costs between $4.99 to $6 in every other market. The new prices are visible in the settings section of the app.

The Telegram app has a unique feature that lets users give its Premium subscription to their friends and family. According to Telegram, users can share Telegram Premium with family friends and others by simply sending them a prepaid subscription for three, six and 12 months.

Here are the step on how to gift someone a Telegram Premium subscription:

STEP 1 Open the Telegram app on a mobile.

Here are the step on how to gift someone a Telegram Premium subscription:

STEP 2 Go to the user's profile with whom you want to share or gift the subscription.

STEP 3 Tap on the three-dot menu available at the top right corner of the screen.

STEP 4 Select the Gift Premium.

STEP 5 The subscription will be sent instant in the chat with that user as a unique animated message.

Recently, Telegram has announced a host of new features for its users. The social messaging app has introduced features like Status emoji, Infinite reactions, improved login flow and others. Some of these features are available for all users, while some are available for Premium members only.

Telegram Premium users will now be able to add animated emoji status on the app. This custom status will replace the Premium Badge in the chat list, in profile and in groups. Premium users will be able to choose from the seven standard statuses that change their color to match different Telegram themes – or choose from an infinite number of custom emoji.

The company has redesigned the reaction panel, making it expandable. The app will also show reactions that a user frequently uses at the top.

