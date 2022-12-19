Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Technology / News /  A mini guide on how to set up an emergency location sharing on an Android device

A mini guide on how to set up an emergency location sharing on an Android device

1 min read . 10:19 PM ISTLivemint
A guide to set up emergency location sharing on Android.

  • The Android device can provide information about an assigned emergency contact. Moreover, the emergency contact will be informed through pressing and holding the power button in a smartphone. In case you already want to assign an emergency contact and setup the inbuilt Emergency SOS feature to share a live location, here is the step by step guide for you.

Android offers users an emergency location sharing feature to keep them safe and secure. The Android device can provide information about an assigned emergency contact. Moreover, the emergency contact will be informed through pressing and holding the power button in a smartphone. In case you already want to assign an emergency contact and setup the inbuilt Emergency SOS feature to share a live location, here is the step by step guide for you:

Android offers users an emergency location sharing feature to keep them safe and secure. The Android device can provide information about an assigned emergency contact. Moreover, the emergency contact will be informed through pressing and holding the power button in a smartphone. In case you already want to assign an emergency contact and setup the inbuilt Emergency SOS feature to share a live location, here is the step by step guide for you:

STEP1. Press and hold the power button of a smartphone for a few seconds.

STEP1. Press and hold the power button of a smartphone for a few seconds.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

STEP2. Now, tap on the Emergency SOS button at the bottom of the display.

STEP3. Further, the smartphone will automatically direct the emergency call to 112. Cancel this call.

STEP4. Press on the Medical Information option which would be available at the bottom of the display along with a few more options.

STEP5. Add all the required medical details which can be used in case of an emergency.

STEP6. After completion, press the Done button.

Meanwhile, there may be a case when you receive a message that is inappropriate from other user on Instagram. The platform allows users to report such messages as well as conversation.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to report individual messages or a conversation.

How to report a message on Instagram

Step 1- In order to report a message on Instagram, follow these steps

Step 2- Open the Instagram app on your smartphone and go to conversation

Step 3- Next, hover over the individual message you want to report

Step 4- Here, tap on more actions next to the message

Step 5- Now, tap on Report. Users can also choose a reason for why they are reporting the message

Step 6- Follow follow the on-screen instructions and click Submit Report

Note: If you'd like to report a post from Feed that was sent to you in a message, you can tap the post and report it. If you want to stop someone from sending you messages or message requests, you can block that person or report their profile.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP