A mini guide on how to set up an emergency location sharing on an Android device

Android offers users an emergency location sharing feature to keep them safe and secure. The Android device can provide information about an assigned emergency contact. Moreover, the emergency contact will be informed through pressing and holding the power button in a smartphone. In case you already want to assign an emergency contact and setup the inbuilt Emergency SOS feature to share a live location, here is the step by step guide for you:
Android offers users an emergency location sharing feature to keep them safe and secure. The Android device can provide information about an assigned emergency contact. Moreover, the emergency contact will be informed through pressing and holding the power button in a smartphone. In case you already want to assign an emergency contact and setup the inbuilt Emergency SOS feature to share a live location, here is the step by step guide for you:
STEP1. Press and hold the power button of a smartphone for a few seconds.
STEP1. Press and hold the power button of a smartphone for a few seconds.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
STEP2. Now, tap on the Emergency SOS button at the bottom of the display.
STEP3. Further, the smartphone will automatically direct the emergency call to 112. Cancel this call.
STEP4. Press on the Medical Information option which would be available at the bottom of the display along with a few more options.
STEP5. Add all the required medical details which can be used in case of an emergency.
STEP6. After completion, press the Done button.
Meanwhile, there may be a case when you receive a message that is inappropriate from other user on Instagram. The platform allows users to report such messages as well as conversation.