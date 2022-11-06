A mini-guide on how to transfer videos and photos from iPhone to Windows PC

Microsoft has recently announced the new iCloud photos integration in the Windows Photos app. Notably, this new integration feature has been created to simplify the transfer process for iPhone. However, this feature is currently in beta testing and there is no information on when Microsoft will release it for the stable version.
Apart from the iCloud integration feature, users can use the old data cable transfer method to transfer photos. Users can also have the option of cloud storage to transfer photos and videos.
In case you want to transfer photos from iPhone to Windows, here is a step by step guide to do that:
1. Connect an iPhone to Windows PC using the cable.
2. Once connected, unlock the phone and Windows will automatically detect the iPhone under File explorer.
3. Open File Explorer and double-click on the iPhone icon. Choose the Camera folder and copy-paste the photos directly onto the laptop.
4. Alternatively, users can also upload all their photos to Google Drive or OneDrive or any cloud storage and transfer the photos.
Meanwhile, Microsoft, the technology giant, has rolled out a new feature to its multi-factor authentication (MFA) app, Microsoft Authenticator, to prevent spam attacks.