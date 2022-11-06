Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / News /  A mini-guide on how to transfer videos and photos from iPhone to Windows PC

A mini-guide on how to transfer videos and photos from iPhone to Windows PC

2 min read . 11:06 PM ISTLivemint
Users can use the old data cable transfer method to transfer photos.

  • Apart from the iCloud integration feature, users can use the old data cable transfer method to transfer photos. Users can also have the option of cloud storage to transfer photos and videos.

Microsoft has recently announced the new iCloud photos integration in the Windows Photos app. Notably, this new integration feature has been created to simplify the transfer process for iPhone. However, this feature is currently in beta testing and there is no information on when Microsoft will release it for the stable version.

Apart from the iCloud integration feature, users can use the old data cable transfer method to transfer photos. Users can also have the option of cloud storage to transfer photos and videos.

In case you want to transfer photos from iPhone to Windows, here is a step by step guide to do that:

1. Connect an iPhone to Windows PC using the cable.

2. Once connected, unlock the phone and Windows will automatically detect the iPhone under File explorer.

3. Open File Explorer and double-click on the iPhone icon. Choose the Camera folder and copy-paste the photos directly onto the laptop.

4. Alternatively, users can also upload all their photos to Google Drive or OneDrive or any cloud storage and transfer the photos.

Meanwhile, Microsoft, the technology giant, has rolled out a new feature to its multi-factor authentication (MFA) app, Microsoft Authenticator, to prevent spam attacks.

As per a report by ZDNet, Microsoft has rolled out ‘number matching’ in push notifications which will help prevent MFA attacks that rely on push notification spam.

When ‘number matching’ is enabled, the Authenticator app asks the user to enter the number shown on the sign-on screen rather than just selecting ‘approve; when approving an MFA request. This will be a useful feature for admins whose users were unprepared for the MFA attack.

This feature is available for the administrators for now, but the company wants to make ‘number matching’ the default for all Authenticator users in February 2023.

To avoid unintentional approvals, administrators can also set up Authenticator to use application context and location context. After the new feature becomes the Authenticator app’s default, the admin rollout controls will be removed.

