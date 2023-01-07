A mini guide on how to update Head of the Family in Aadhaar card online

Recently, UIDAI tweeted and informed that it is mandatory to update the biometric details of children between 5-15 years and to do so, the procedure is free of cost. Moreover, the authority announced in another tweet that there has to be no change in the child’s Aadhaar number after updating the biometrics. Hence, the authority has informed the parents to visit the nearest Aadhaar enrollment centre to fill the form and update the biometric data of the children.

