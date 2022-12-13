A mini-guide on how to use Apple headphones on an Android device

Apple products are popular for being exclusively compatible with iPhones. However, the Cupertino based company has made its airpods ready to easily connect with any Bluetooth connection. Apple’s Airpods and AirPods are designed in such a manner that they can be easily connected with an Android phone. In case you want to connect them, here is a guide for you:
Apple products are popular for being exclusively compatible with iPhones. However, the Cupertino based company has made its airpods ready to easily connect with any Bluetooth connection. Apple’s Airpods and AirPods are designed in such a manner that they can be easily connected with an Android phone. In case you want to connect them, here is a guide for you:
STEP1. Go to Bluetooth Settings on an Android device.
STEP1. Go to Bluetooth Settings on an Android device.
STEP2. Now, enable Bluetooth and click on tap on the Pair a new device.
STEP2. Now, enable Bluetooth and click on tap on the Pair a new device.
STEP3. Furthermore, press and hold the setup button on the back of the AirPods case for about five seconds until the status light starts to flash white while the Airpods remain in the charging case.
STEP3. Furthermore, press and hold the setup button on the back of the AirPods case for about five seconds until the status light starts to flash white while the Airpods remain in the charging case.
STEP4. Now the AirPods Pro will appear in the Available Devices section of the Android device. Click on its name and select the Pair option from the menu displayed.
STEP4. Now the AirPods Pro will appear in the Available Devices section of the Android device. Click on its name and select the Pair option from the menu displayed.
STEP5. After pairing, users can also provide access to their contacts and call history.
STEP5. After pairing, users can also provide access to their contacts and call history.
Meanwhile, Apple Inc. is likely to triple its production of iPhones assembled in India over the next two years, three people aware of the development said, representing a significant expansion of its local manufacturing capabilities.
Meanwhile, Apple Inc. is likely to triple its production of iPhones assembled in India over the next two years, three people aware of the development said, representing a significant expansion of its local manufacturing capabilities.
“They’re looking to scale up the volumes that they make from India... it can rise by more than three times what they aim to make this year," said a senior industry executive asking not to be named.